The Black Stars have opened camp at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra. Head Coach C.K Akonnor is expecting 32 home based players to report to camp on Monday, February 15, 2021 to begin preparation for next month’s double header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Here is the training programme for the week.

Monday - Arrival of players and officials at M Plaza Hotel and recovery training at 5pm at McDan La town park.

Tuesday – Training at 6pm - McDan La town park

Wednesday – Training at 5pm – McDan La town park

Thursday – Morning Training – McDan La town park

Friday – Departure of players

The players are:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa).

The players will depart camp Friday for the coming weekend’s Premier and Division One League matches and return on Monday, February 22, 2021.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS