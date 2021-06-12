6 hours ago

Players and Management of the Black Stars on Friday partook in the Green Ghana Project, planting trees at some parts of the Central Region.

The nationwide tree-planting day comes ahead of the team's friendly clash with ivory coast on Saturday.

The government intends to plant five million trees in a day across the country as an initial programme under its Green Ghana Project.

The trees were been planted on June 11 this year and Ghanaians were be mobilised to plant trees on the day and nurture them to maturity as a way of contributing to the preservation of the environment.

The team was joined by the University of Cape Coast and Forestry Commission for the exercise.

The Green Ghana Project is response to the climate crisis that is threatening human existence and development.

It is a call to national duty, to the youth of Ghana to plant 20 million trees by 2028, commencing 1 July 2018 which happens to be Ghana's Republic Day to help combat climate change and global warming.