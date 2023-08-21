1 hour ago

Black Stars physiotherapist Dr. Jonathan Quartey is in Europe on a skills update tour.

He is expected to update his skills and acquire additional knowledge while on this two week trip.

Dr. Jonathan Quartey who is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences of the University of Ghana has already been to Red Bull Academy in Salzburg, Austria and is currently in Germany with giants Borussia Dortmund where he will spend four days through the facilitation of former Ghana coach Otto Addo.

His visit to the two teams thus far is to familiarize himself with their facilities and to update his skiĺls and knowledge in physiotherapy by working closely with the team Physiotherapists.

Whiles in Salzburg, he held clinical sessions at the Red Bull Academy with their Head of Physiotherapy, James O'brien who is also in charge of the Academy's Athletic Performance Centre.

Dr. Jonathan Quartey has been with the Black Stars since February 2020. He has also worked with other national teams, including the Black Galaxies, Black Satellites, and the Black Starlets.

His European tour will later take him to the Netherlands where he would have a four day stint with a team in Den Haag before returning home for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7,2023.