Ghana on Sunday, November 20, received a delegation from FIFA to take players and officials through a number of protocols for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals. The event dubbed ‘Team Arrival Meeting’ took place at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel – in Doha two days after the Black Stars arrived from Abu Dhabi where they held their pre-World Cup camping.

The highlight of the meeting was to educate players on the amendments in the laws of the game, introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Marketing and Media responsibilities as well as other major obligations that bother on the successful organization of the tournament.

The FIFA delegation later made a presentation of a miniature trophy to the team and congratulated Ghana on making her 4th FIFA World Cup appearance.

Ghana is amongst five African countries representing the continent at the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Tunisia, Cameroon, Senegal and Morocco hoping to raise high the flag of Africa at the mundial.

Ghana will open her account against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before facing South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.