5 hours ago

Players who have been handed an invitation to play for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup play offs against Nigeria are expected to touch down later this night.

Ghana is yet to officially announce their squad list for the two legged tie against fierce rivals Nigeria with barely five days to the first leg.

The last batch of the squad are expected to arrive in Ghana by Monday night to begin preparations for the game.

Chris Hughton who is the technical director for Ghana for the two legged game is already is n town whiles the likes of head coach Otto Addo and his assistant George Boateng are expected home by Monday.

Ghana will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022 with a squad list of about 27 players and eight technical team members.

Coach Otto Addo is yet to announce the official squad list for the crunch game with some members of the Ghana FA indicating that its part of a grand scheme of things to confuse their opponents who announced their squad on 4th March 2022.

Ghana will train at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday morning before making way for the Nigerians to train at the venue a day to the game.

The reverse fixture will come off on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner heading to the World Cup later this year.

Nigeria are expected to arrive in Kumasi on Wednesday with a chartered flight and will lodge at Noda Hotel where they have an advance party already in town waiting for them.

Ghana will be seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time whiles Nigeria will be looking to make it a seventh World Cup appearance since 1994 having missed out only once in 2006.