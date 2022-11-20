6 hours ago

The senior national team – Black Stars – used part of their rest day to visit vehicle partners Chery in Doha on Saturday.

Following their arrival in Qatar on Friday night, Coach Otto Addo gave his boys a day off from training.

The team trained in Abu Dhabi on Friday, a day after their impressive 2-0 win over Switzerland in their pre-World Cup friendly.

The squad travelled from their training camp base in Abu Dhabi to Qatar, a few hours after Friday's recovery training session.

The coach excused his jet-lagged players from training on Saturday to help them prepare for Sunday’s two training sessions ahead of their opening group match against Portugal on Thursday.

The playing body took advantage of the break to visit the Doha showroom of partners <strong>Chery Cars</strong> who recently signed a one-year deal with the Ghana Football Association.

The visit was part of the partnership obligations of the Black Stars following the deal that was signed about two weeks ago.

The players had a photo session with officials of Chery before the company pledged to augment the team in their movement during its stay in Qatar.

Chery Cars is part of Tanink Ghana Limited who remain the umbrella body of the company in Ghana.

The Black Stars resumed training on Sunday in preparation for their first game with Portugal to be played on Thursday.

Ghana are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.