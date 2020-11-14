2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana after their two nil triumph over the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan on Thursday will travel to Omdurman in Sudan for the reverse fixture which will come off on Tuesday.

Ghana will depart Accra for Sudan on Sunday 15th November 2020 around midday and the journey is expected to last at least four hours.

The team is therefore expected to arrive in Khartoum around 16:30 GMT at least and will hold a light training session under floodlights before doing their final training session on Monday before facing Sudan on Tuesday afternnoon.

The win in Cape Coast took Ghana to nine (9) points from three (3) games after victories over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe back in November 2019.

Ghana will play against Sudan in Khartoum on Tuesday around 1:00 pm Ghana time and the match will be shown live on GTV Sports Plus.