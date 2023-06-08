52 minutes ago

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars and currently a free agent, is highly likely to make Saudi Arabia his next destination, as numerous clubs from that region have expressed interest in signing him.

The 33-year-old recently ended his six-month stint with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as the club chose not to extend his contract due to what they deemed as poor performance.

During his time at the City Ground, the versatile forward failed to make a significant impact, making only 13 appearances without contributing any goals.

Speculations suggest that Ayew will be the next player to make a move to the Gulf country, with clubs vying for his signature, although the specific names of the interested clubs have not been revealed.

Several players have shown interest in joining football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, with Ayew's former Real Madrid teammate Karim Mane recently signing for Al Ittihad.

Names like N'Golo Kante, Ilkay Gündogan, Wilfried Zaha, Alexis Sanchez, and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi have also been linked to potential moves.

In addition to his club future, Andre Ayew has been included in coach Chris Hughton's squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar, which will take place in a few weeks' time.