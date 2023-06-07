2 hours ago

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Ghana national team, has taken a stand in defense of Ghana football, rejecting claims of its decline and expressing his unwavering support for the domestic league.

Amid concerns raised by some Ghanaians about the state of football in the country, Ayew firmly believes that Ghana football is on an upward trajectory and called upon his fellow countrymen to continue their love and support for the sport.

"As a kid, I have always been a fan of our Premier League. It is a league that I personally admire because I dreamt of playing in it when I was young," Ayew passionately shared, endorsing the Ghana Premier League.

Ayew highlighted the positive developments in Ghanaian football, particularly the improved accessibility for fans. "I think Ghana football is progressing. We can now watch the games live on our phones. I am able to follow what is happening in our football, including teams like RTU, which is important to me. Personally, I see this as a great development," he explained.

As an active player, Ayew emphasized the significance of progress in infrastructure and accessibility for local players. "It helps the local players to showcase themselves. So, for me, I believe the league has progressed, and the infrastructure surrounding it is advancing. I hope this positive trend continues," Ayew added optimistically.

Ayew's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is a significant boost for domestic competition, which has faced challenges in attracting attention in recent years. His words are expected to inspire renewed interest and support for the local football scene.

As the most capped player for the Black Stars, Ayew's opinion carries weight and influence.

Currently a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, his support serves as a testament to his belief in the potential of Ghanaian football and the importance of nurturing talent within the country.