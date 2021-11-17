3 hours ago

Black Stars striker, John Antwi on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 visited Hasaacas Ladies FC at the team’s camp in Cairo, Egypt.

John Antwi paid a courtesy call on the Giantess ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League final.

The former Eleven Wise attacker spent some time with the team congratulating the players on the historic feat they’ve chopped and motivated them ahead of the final game on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The Egyptian-based Ghanaian forward has spent the last 8 years of his professional career playing for top clubs in Egypt; Ismaily, Al Ahly, Misr Al Makasa, Pyramid and now with El Geish.

He’s currently the foreigner with the most goals in the Egyptian football history.