2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will pitch camp in Qatar as they prepare for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Milovan Rajevac's side emerged as group winners in group C which involved South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan to book a place at the continental showpiece.

Ghana will soon begin preparations for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament which will start on 9th January, 2022 in Cameroon.

The Black Stars will camp in Qatar where they will sharpen their arsenals for the AFCON tournament which Ghana is looking to win for the first time in four decades.

Since last winning the African Cup of Nations title in 1982, Ghana has come very close three times finishing second in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and will be hoping to banish their AFCON demons in Cameroon.

Ghana has been paired in Group C with the likes of Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in a tricky group.

The Black Stars suffered an embarrassing round of 16 elimination against Tunisia in the 2019 AFCON under former coach Kwasi Appiah in Egypt.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon from 9th January 2022 to 6th February 2022.