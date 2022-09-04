1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly next month as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022, with the venue being Le Havre in France.

Initially, no venue was announced with reports suggesting that the game will be played in London but it has now been revealed that it will come off in France.

Four days after the Brazil game, Ghana will play 139th-ranked Nicaragua in another friendly in Spain.

Black Stars will face off with Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022, to wrap things up before our first Group game in Qatar.

The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.

The Black Stars will play Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28), and Uruguay (December 2) while Brazil face Serbia (24 November), Switzerland (28 November) and Cameroon (December 2).

The international friendly match against the Brazil national team will give Ghana a boost going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.