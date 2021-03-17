1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will this afternoon play a friendly game against Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It forms part of the preparations the Black Stars is making to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 AFCON qualifier later this month.

The game will come off behind closed doors at 3pm local time.

Ghana will play South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 25 before facing Sao Tome and Principe four days later.

There is a large pool of local players invited from across various clubs in the Ghana Premier League and the Division and the friendly game will afford the technical team the opportunity to cut down on the number of players.

It will also help Legon Cities as they bid to stay clear of relegation in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The squad that will play the last two matches will be made up of mainly local players as most foreign clubs are reluctant to release their players due to COVID-19 fears.