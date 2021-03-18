1 hour ago

Ghana will train at FNB stadium Wednesday evening ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations encounter against South Africa.

The Black Stars arrived at the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday. Players, technical staff and management members will undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test before heading to Soweto for training.

Ghana lead Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, level on points with South Africa but with a superior goal difference.

The two teams are in search of a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon next year.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS