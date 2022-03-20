2 hours ago

The senior men's national team the Black Stars will hold their first training session ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022 with a squad list of about 27 players and eight technical team members.

Coach Otto Addo is yet to announce the official squad list for the crunch game with some members of the Ghana FA indicating that its part of a grand scheme of things to confuse their opponents who announced their squad on 4th March 2022.

Ghana will train at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday morning before making way for the Nigerians to train at the venue a day to the game.

The reverse fixture will come off on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner heading to the World Cup later this year.