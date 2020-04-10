2 hours ago

Dr Akoto-Ampaw has urged the media to demystify the myth that blacks are immune to the coronavirus.

He said there was no scientific proof to that effect and so the media should champion that education to create awareness for people to take the precautionary measures seriously.

According to Dr Akoto-Ampaw who is the Eastern Regional Chair of the Ghana medical association, people were not being cautious of the disease due to that myth that the virus could not stand the heat in Ghana.

He said the coronavirus was real and appealed to the media to use their medium to educate the populace on the need to adhere to the protocols.

He indicated that the taking of vitamin C and other immune boosters were good but the social distancing protocol, staying home as well as wearing face masks are the surest way to prevent its spread.

Dr Akoto-Ampaw made this known at a day’s COVID-19 orientation for journalists in the region organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and the Information Service Department in Koforidua.

Mrs Bridgette Anim, Eastern Regional Health promotion officer said even though the region had recorded one case so far, the precautionary measures must be adhered to strictly.

She said samples had been taken from the Afcon construction at Kpone where an Indian tested positive and the results would be ready soon.

Peacefmonline