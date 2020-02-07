2 hours ago

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has revealed that he no longer has any working ties with his former manager Blakk Cedi.

According to him, after they parted ways in late 2019 there was no signing of any contract that allowed them to work together.

“The reality is that there were understandings and conversations prior to my announcement that was verbally agreed on but it wasn’t formally signed,” he said at a press conference, at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Friday.

On September 20, Stonebwoy revealed that his longtime friend and working partner, Blakk Cedi was no longer his manager.

The decision, he had said, was part of structural amendments that have been made at his Burniton Music Group label.

The revelation came after weeks of speculations that the artiste and his long-time manager had parted ways.

Per the new adjustments, Blakk Cedi was named Stonebwoy’s agent.

However, Stonebwoy at the press conference said since the announcement was made Blakk Cedi has not done any work for him.

He said without a formal agreement or contract, Blakk Cedi was not obliged to work for him.

“I have to state that we don’t have any work ties anymore, whether by booking or by agency whatever there’s no work tie between my good brother and me,” Stonebwoy added.

He dispelled rumours that his PA Wisdom Edwards had taken the reins as his manager.

"Wisdom is my PA, my cousin from my mother side. He’s been my brother, he’s played so many roles and he’s been with me from day 1 and I think people are seeing him now on the fore more that’s why some are calling him my manager.”

Source: myjoyonline.com