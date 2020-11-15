1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has called for the University for Development Studies (UDS) to be renamed after the late former President Rawlings.



Despite admitting the former President’s rejection of the idea of naming national edifices after him, Akufo-Addo believes Rawlings deserves that honour.

“He respectfully declined the honour and offer because of his principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him.”

“Notwithstanding these sentiments and with all due respect to him, it is my strong belief that such an honour should be accorded him,” he said.

Akufo-Addo made the call while addressing congregants of UDS at a graduation ceremony in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

The founder of the NDC and the first President of the Fourth Republic Rawlings died on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness. He was on admission and was receiving treatment at the facility.

Rawlings was 73 years old.

He played a crucial role in the establishment of the UDS when he used his prize money from the World Food Prize of $50,000 as seed money for its founding.

In October 2013, the school conferred a doctorate degree on Rawlings for his contribution towards the establishment of the university.

Meanwhile, Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first President, said Rawlings was and remains a “Ghanaian national symbol”.

According to the former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Rawlings “made us proud here in Africa and all over the world with his charisma and outspokenness.”