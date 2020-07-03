15 minutes ago

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti Region under erstwhile Mahama Administration, Hon Yamoah Ponkoh has blamed the demise of the late lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, CEO of Forestry Commission squarely on the shoulders of President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the unbridled desire for power by President Akufo-Addo at the expense of the lives of Ghanaians caused the death of the NPP stalwart as he failed to comply with the World Health Organization (WHO) safety protocols.

Fellow Ghanaians?

In what was billed to be a eulogy of the demise of Sir John as the deceased was affectionately called on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Yamoah Ponkoh went off tangent and rather launched a blistering verbal attack on President Akufo-Addo, describing him as “power-drunk”.

He opined that in a few month's time, the president will have no one to address as "fellow Ghanaians".

“When I heard that Sir John has died it didn’t come to me as a surprise at all because we are not in normal times and with this COVID-19, even the WHO has outlined safety measures, but the ordinary African says they will not adhere to it. The ordinary African President, the ordinary African Head of State due to his desire for power will not work with the safety protocols. He is so full of lies.

“If Sir John died of COVID-19, then his family and loved ones should blame Akufo-Addo; yes, they should blame him. Nana Akufo-Addo has killed Sir John. This is because he is not complying with the safety protocols. He has turned the measures upside down," he accused the President of Ghana.

“Henceforth, anyone who will contract the COVID-19 and dies of it, we should blame Nana Akufo-Addo; it is as simple as that. A time will come he will not find anybody to address them as fellow Ghanaians,” he declared.

Lawless State

The NDC stalwart pointed out that despite the World Health Organisation (WHO's) appeal to all on the need to observe safety protocols by practising social distancing, President Akufo-Addo has turned the country into a lawless state by flouting these recommendations, following the ruling party recent Parliamentary primaries with the call on Ghanaians to fully participate in the on-going voter registration exercise.

“ . . can’t we see that the country is becoming lawless? Are we going to sit down for a serious calamity to befall the entire country before we realize that we're heading in the wrong direction? Everybody has seen what is going on that Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ministers are destroying the country. Akufo-Addo does not care about anybody else; he even told us 'your own destiny is in your own hands . . . I wonder why he (President Akufo-Addo) will allow Ghanaians to go out to register their names, knowing how deadly coronavirus is when there is an existing voter’s register that could have been used for the election,” he fumed.

Breach of Protocols

There was a clear flouting of COVID-19 protocols at the recently held primaries by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect Parliamentary candidates for the upcoming elections.

This was after videos from voting centres showed complete disregard for social distancing and other protocols that have been implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

It was no wonder that at his acclamation as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential election, President Akufo-Addo apologised to Ghanaians for the party’s breach of protocols which he described as regrettable.

Watch video below: