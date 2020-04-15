13 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been saddled with a $240,000 fine from FIFA with regard to a 2015 ruling that urged the club to pay Esperance some amount for wrongfully signing Emmanuel Clottey who was contracted to the north African side.

Former management member of the team, Edmund Ackah has laid the blame barely on the door stop of the club's Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei for being the problem.

According to him If Dr Kyei had listened to them the management members that Clottey debt could have been avoided.

The porcupine warriors have up till 10th May to settle the full amount of $240,000 or end up in relegation.

"If Dr Kwame Kyei had listened to management members on the Clottey issues ,Kotoko wouldn't be paying this huge amount," He told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM

"Am not in management but I trust the rest there can do the job. They are more than capable but if only he(Dr Kwame Kyei) will listen.

"In August 2019, Esperance wrote to Kotoko giving us their account details to pay them $30,000 because we owe them $180,000 and they also owe us $150,000 but the chairman said he will not pay because he didn't sign Emmanuel Clottey.

He added: "Nobody is causing financial loss to Kotoko or Dr Kwame Kyei but the Executive Chairman him self(Dr. Kwame Kyei).