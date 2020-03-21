51 minutes ago

Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be blamed for the recorded COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

He claims when the pandemic started in China, the Akufo-Addo government sat aloof and even neglected its citizens in Wuhan when other countries were taking measures to contain it.

In an interview monitored by MyNewGh, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) is convinced if the government had evacuated the students and strictly adhered to World Health Organisation evacuation protocols, “we would all be safe.”

“No Ghanaian student in Wuhan has tested positive for coronavirus so how would they have infected us? It is rather the floodgates we opened for all kinds of people to come in that brought us where we are,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program.

He could not fathom why the government refused to evacuate Ghanaian students in China when the situation got worse but rather opened Ghana’s borders to foreigners from coronavirus-hit countries.

“It didn’t make sense that we were refusing to evacuate our nationals yet foreigners were coming in droves,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa said though they will support the government in the fight, our current situation is self-inflicted.

Ghana has now recorded a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in with no death.

