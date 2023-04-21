1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for its penchant for blaming others for the country’s economic woes.

Mr. Mahama claims the government has refused to accept responsibility for Ghana’s economic challenges despite being in office since 2017.

The NPP government has continuously attributed the economic crisis to the Russia–Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Akufo-Addo administration in a bid to get the country’s economy back on track is seeking for a 3 billion dollar bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to delegates at Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso West Wougon constituencies as part of his Greater Accra regional tour, Mr. Mahama described the NPP’s move to always blame the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ghana’s economic problem as laughable.

“This NPP government likes shifting blame to everything except themselves. Anything that goes bad is either COVID-19 or Russia-Ukraine war, or they say we make too much noise and money doesn’t like noise ‘sika mp3 dede’, after seven years in office. The other day I was reading somewhere and somebody said the economy is bad because of Mahama. After 7 years, Mahama is still the name on your tongue,” Mr. Mahama laughed.

Source: citifmonline