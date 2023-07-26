2 hours ago

NEW rap sensation, Blessed Dee (One Star) has emerged as Rapper of the Year at this year’s Northern Entertainment Awards (NEA) held late June.

The Tamale-based act, known for his dexterity in rap, beat competition from fellow rappers in the five regions of the north to emerge victorious at the awards night in the Northern Regional capital.

The ‘Love’ (produced by KingfayBeats) singer walked home with a plaque and bragging rights.

He dedicated the award to his fan base and promised to work hard by releasing more hit songs and organizing outdoor events to entertain them.

He told the media after the event that he was inspired by the award to give his best and thus urged the public to expect exceptional rap in the coming days.

The latest honour adds to a tall list of awards for the young but versatile rapper in his promising career. He was adjudged the 3Music Awards Next Rated Act for 2021, the Ultimate Winner of Amana Radio’s Rap Competition in 2018 and the first Runner Up at the Sagani TV Chop The Mic Competition in 2019.

Since breaking into the music scene, Blessed Dee has been blessed with hit songs that include WhatsUp (prod.by TizzleBeats), One Star (prod.by TizzleBeats), Multi socket (prod.by Ojah drums) and DeyBreak (prod.by ZeebraBeats).

Beyond the hit songs, the One Star also connects with his fans through various strategies.

Last year, he held a maiden concert that thrilled fans to his magical performance and hit songs.

The ground breaking concert, which was highly patronised, afforded him the opportunity to entertain and connect with his fan base in Tamale, whom he prides as the shoulders upon which he stands to be able to sing to the whole world.

Before that, he had held four successful free shows in Tamale, which were hugely patronised.

This year marks the 8th year of the Northern Ghana entertainment awards. It’s unarguably the most patronised & consistent awards scheme, to ever have its base in the Northern regions of Ghana.

At the end of every year, NEA nominates and awards hard-working entertainers across the five regions up north.

It’s the single event, that brings all the five regions of the north of Ghana, under a single umbrella.

The aforementioned awards scheme has since been patronised by almost all the successful musicians from the Northern zone.

The 8th edition of the Northern Ghana entertainment awards was held at the Tamale GNAT Hall, on Saturday night, 24th June 2023.

Among the 35 categories, the point of attention happened to be the overall Best Rapper category. The category nominated Eight best Rappers across the five regions of northern Ghana.

Source: citifmonline