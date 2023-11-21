4 hours ago

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has donated assorted items to support road traffic victims who are on admission at the emergency unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

615 pieces of bottled distilled water, 24 pieces of tinned milo powder, 16 pieces of bar soap, 72 pieces of canned drinks, 48 pieces of tinned milk, and biscuits, among others, were the items that were given.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne, presented the items at the forecourt of the emergency unit of KATH to the CEO of the hospital, Prof. Dr. Addai-Mensah.

The donation was done in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, a philanthropic organization headquartered in New York.

It forms part of a program dubbed “Bloom Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), an intervention aimed at reducing road crash fatalities and injuries.

Kumasi falls among the priority cities captured for the new phase of BIGRS, which will run until 2025 and is aimed at saving 600,000 lives and preventing up to 22 million injuries in low- and middle-income countries.

Addressing the media after the presentation, the City Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne, said the gesture was carried out to mark the World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims, which falls annually on the 3rd Sunday of November.

He said the assembly, on such occasions, embarks on road safety sensitization outreach and donations.

He recalled the donation of speed guns to the Ghana Police Service and the holding of training programs, all by KMA.

Hon. Sam Pyne indicated that this year, the Assembly settled on donating to the hospital to support the road traffic victims.

The aim, according to him, is to ensure that there is road safety within the city.

Receiving the items, the CEO of KATH, Prof. Dr. Okyere Addai-Mensah, thanked the mayor for the support.

He mentioned that the city mayor has been so generous to the hospital, saying that “not too long ago he gave us a huge number of waste bins as part of his bid to ensure that sanitation is high on his agenda”.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng