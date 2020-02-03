4 hours ago

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Myron Boadu thinks that his team AZ Alkmaar is good enough to continue to participate in the title fight until the end.

The Alkmaarders won 4-0 against RKC Waalwijk on Friday and were tied in points with Eredivisie leader Ajax. "Whether Ajax's experience will be decisive in the decisive phase? I hope not," Boadu told the AD .

"I think we are good enough to participate until the end. We have to stay constant."

A tough period is coming for AZ, including a home game against Feyenoord and Europa League duels with LASK. The cracker against Ajax in the Johan Cruijff ArenA is on the program on 1 March.

"We know how good we are and what we can do," continued Boadu, who scored one goal against RKC. "That is the power of AZ. I think we know more after that match on 1 March. But first we have to beat Feyenoord."

Trainer Arne Slot is not yet working on the AZ goal difference. (Photo: Pro Shots)

Trainer Slot not yet busy with goal difference

Arne Slot was pleased with the performance of his team after the game, although the coach had secretly hoped that the score would have been even higher. "A 4-0 win is fine for us," Slot said at

FOX Sports

.

Although AZ is equal to Ajax in points, the Slot team must leave the lead to the team from Amsterdam due to a better goal difference. The Alkmaarders are eleven hits behind the competitor from the capital.

"I know that we are still lagging far behind in terms of the goal difference, but to be honest, I am not working on that yet. I think it is great that we have kept the zero and scored four times ourselves. That is just good."