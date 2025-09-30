4 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press statement released on Tuesday, September 30, Mr. Agyarko described his decision as a “call to duty,” following what he said were extensive consultations with his family, close associates, and party members.

“I have had consultations with members of my family and those who are very close to me, and whose lives would be most affected by the decisions I make,” he stated. “I have also listened carefully to what the broad masses of our party people, and indeed many outside our party, are asking of me.”

He added that his choice to run is driven by a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to the party's future.

“Having factored in all the considerations, I see it as my bounden duty to respond to this call to duty, and hereby announce that I will contest for the position of NATIONAL CHAIRMAN of my party upon the opening of nominations.”

Mr. Agyarko’s announcement comes as the NPP gears up for internal elections ahead of the 2028 general elections, a period expected to shape the party’s direction and leadership going forward.