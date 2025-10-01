1 hour ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has formally declared his intention to contest the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), signaling a significant turn in his long-standing political career.

In a statement issued on September 30, 2025, Agyarko said his decision followed careful consultations with his family, close associates, and key stakeholders within the party.

According to him, the overwhelming encouragement from the grassroots and wider party base has compelled him to “respond to a call of duty” at a critical point in the NPP’s journey.

From Presidential Aspirant To Party Organizer

This announcement represents a shift in direction for the seasoned politician, who in 2023 entered the party’s flagbearership race but fell short of advancing to the final round.

In that contest, he stood alongside Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Dr. Afriyie Akoto.

His elimination, after tying with Addai-Nimoh in the Super Delegates Conference, had sparked speculation that he would regroup and mount another presidential bid.

Instead, Agyarko now appears to have set aside presidential ambitions in favor of a leadership role he believes will strengthen the party’s internal structures and prepare it for a return to power in 2028.

Endorsements from the Grassroots

Momentum toward this decision reportedly gathered during the NPP Constituency Chairmen Caucus Conference in Kumasi in June 2025.

Sources reveal that while Agyarko addressed the gathering, a constituency chairman interrupted him, declaring that the party in opposition required “an experienced man like Agyarko” to steer affairs.

The declaration was met with loud chants of “National Chairman! National Chairman!” from delegates—an impromptu endorsement that has since shaped internal discussions.

Potential Rivals in the Race

Boakye Agyarko is expected to face stiff competition, with the former NPP General Secretary John Boadu, Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), and former Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee) are among the figures rumored to be preparing their own bids for the chairmanship.

Analysts say this could result in one of the fiercest contests for the party’s national leadership in recent history.

A Career of Service and Resilience

Boakye Agyarko’s political journey has been marked by persistence and influence.

He first gained national attention in the 2007 NPP presidential primaries ahead of the 2008 elections, although he did not succeed.

His prominence in the party rose further when he was appointed campaign manager in the 2012 elections.

In 2017, following the victory of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Agyarko was appointed Minister for Energy, a role he held until 2018.

Despite controversies surrounding his exit, his allies insist that he remains one of the most experienced political strategists in the NPP.

Supporters argue that his deep knowledge of the party’s history—dating back to its United Party (UP) tradition—makes him uniquely positioned to unify the NPP at a time when it grapples with post-election divisions.

Preparing for 2028

Although the NPP suffered defeat in the 2024 elections, the party is already re-strategizing for 2028.

Observers say the role of National Chairman will be crucial in rebuilding morale, tightening organizational discipline, and managing the competing ambitions of party figures ahead of the next presidential primaries.

By pivoting to the chairmanship race, Boakye Agyarko is placing himself at the center of this critical phase in the NPP’s history.

His decision has already reshaped conversations about the party’s future leadership and the kind of stewardship it needs in opposition.

Whether Boakye Agyarko’s call to duty will resonate across the wider party remains to be seen, but his entry adds weight and intrigue to what promises to be a decisive contest in the months ahead.