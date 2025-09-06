3 hours ago

Former Energy Minister and one-time presidential hopeful, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has signaled a major shift in his political ambitions by preparing to contest the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The development comes as a surprise to many within the NPP, given earlier expectations that Agyarko would re-enter the flagbearership race after his attempt in 2023.

At the time, he competed alongside Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Dr. Afriyie Akoto and others but failed to advance to the final round of the contest.

His elimination, after tying with Addai-Nimoh in the Super Delegates Conference, raised speculations that he would regroup for another presidential bid.

Instead, the economist and seasoned politician appears to have redirected his ambitions.

According to party insiders, Boakye Agyarko has been encouraged by grassroots structures and constituency chairmen to take up the mantle of National Chairman—a role many believe will be pivotal as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general elections.

The turning point reportedly occurred during the NPP Constituency Chairmen Caucus Conference held in Kumasi in June 2025.

While addressing the gathering, one of the chairmen interrupted him, publicly declaring that the party, now in opposition, required “an experienced man like Agyarko” to lead at the national level. This sparked an impromptu endorsement, with delegates loudly chanting “National Chairman! National Chairman!”

The endorsement is seen as a major boost to Boakye Agyarko’s prospects, especially given the caliber of his potential rivals. Former NPP General Secretary John Boadu, Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi), and former Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee) are all reportedly preparing to contest the position.

If Boakye Agyarko formalizes his bid, the NPP is likely to witness a fierce three-way—or possibly four-way—contest for its national chairmanship.

For many observers, Bokaye Agyarko’s move is a natural progression in a long and varied political career.

He first entered the national spotlight during the 2007 presidential primaries, where he contested for the NPP’s flagbearer slot ahead of the 2008 elections.

Although unsuccessful, his influence within the party grew, culminating in his appointment as campaign manager for the 2012 presidential election.

In 2017, under President Nana Akufo-Addo, he was appointed Minister for Energy, a portfolio he held until 2018.

His allies argue that his deep understanding of NPP’s history, dating back to its United Party tradition, makes him a unifying figure at a time when the party faces internal divisions.

“The situation we are in right now requires a steady hand and someone who understands the roots and ideology of the NPP,” one constituency chairman noted during the Kumasi gathering.

Although Boakye Agyarko has not yet issued an official declaration, close sources confirm that consultations are far advanced and an announcement could come in the coming days.

His potential entry into the race is already reshaping conversations about the future leadership of the NPP.