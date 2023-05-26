2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party Flag-bearer hopeful for the 2024 Presidential Election Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has picked nomination forms to contest the NPP Presidential Primaries scheduled in November this year.

Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister Energy was the first aspirant to pick the nomination forms on Friday morning.

Mr Agyarko did not pick the forms himself. The forms were picked for him by Francis Oppong Owusu.

Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko is a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He is a banker by profession and was a former Vice President of Bank of New York, USA.

In 2012, he was the campaign manager of President Nana Akufo-Addo and became NPP's Policy Advisor for the 2016 elections.