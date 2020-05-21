2 hours ago

Major (Rtd) Kojo Boakye-Djan, the man who is being questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for making unwarranted comments on a local radio station in Accra has been charged.

A statement issued by the CID on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 said the ex-soldier is facing charges of offensive conduct.

The police indicated that Major (Rtd) Boakye-Djan had been arrested in his hometown, Bebianiha in the Bono Region.

Multiple reports say Major Boakye-Djan had made comments against a decision by Ghana’s Electoral Commission to compile a new voter register.

He is reported to have said that the move could plunge the nation into chaos. Though the CID did not give any further details, it stated that he was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, for some comments he had made on “Adi Akye Abia”, a morning programme on Accra-based, Okay FM.

He has since been granted a police enquiry bail as investigations continue, the statement signed by Director of Public Affairs at the CID, DSP Juliana Obeng said.

The statement also indicated that the police is investigating Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, for making disturbing comments on the same radio programme.

The CID, however, did not give details of his alleged offense.