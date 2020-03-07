52 minutes ago

Kelvin Boateng's wife says their plan to return to Italy amid the Coronavirus scare hit rocks because "things were" confused.

Melissa Satta wanted the family to return to Milan as the effect of the virus got serious in Turkey.

Her statement comes after earlier report suggested Besiktas president Ahmurt Nur Cebi refused to grant the husband the permission to leave the camp.

"I collected my suitcase and came with my son to stay with him for 1 week," Melissa said.

"I was going back to Italy, but things were confused.

"I had a plan to return to Italy 7 days later, but unfortunately things got worse and all planes were canceled."

Melissa, who works in Turkish capital Instabul, lamented over the difficulty in moving from Italy to join the Husband in Turkey.

"My whole life in Milan, it's not easy to stay here," she said.

But Boateng however believe the situation can be brought under control and everything will be fine for the family.

"I explained the situation to my son. At least he understands what's going to happen, albeit small," Boateng said.

A"the coronavirus test of Galatasaray Coach Fatih Terim was positive, my wife also took the test."