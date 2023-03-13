2 hours ago

The lifeless body of a 21-year-old girl who was carried away by flood waters at Bremang in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region last week has been found and has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Following Wednesday [March 8] evening’s rains, the deceased’s sandals reportedly got stuck and in her attempt to retrieve them, she was washed away by flood waters.

Community members, the police, and officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) searched for the body for days but were unsuccessful.

However, the landlord of the deceased, Nana Bonsu told Citi News a resident in Abuakwa Tabre in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipality on Sunday alerted the police of a lifeless body in a stream in his area, and it was subsequently taken to the morgue.

According to Nana Bonsu, the family of the deceased was called to identify the body, and they realized it was the 21-year-old who was washed away by flood waters.

The family is currently liaising with the police to conduct an autopsy, after which they will have access to the body and perform the necessary burial rites.