2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League newcomers Bofoakwa Tano have announced the appointment of veteran coach Stephen Frimpong Manso as their new head coach, as they prepare to make their return to the top-flight division.

Frimpong Manso, a former player and coach of Asante Kotoko, will take over from Seidu Abubakar, who played a crucial role in securing the team's qualification after years in the lower divisions.

Abubakar, however, did not possess the necessary CAF license A to coach in the elite division, leading to his departure and the arrival of experienced tactician Frimpong Manso.

The new head coach has been given the responsibility of guiding Bofoakwa Tano to a strong finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, in order to maintain their status in the league.

In an official statement, the club expressed their excitement about the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Coach Frimpong Manso as our new Head Coach to lead our football club into an exciting new chapter!" They highlighted Frimpong Manso's impressive track record and wealth of experience, both on and off the field.

Following his tenure at Asante Kotoko in 2017, Frimpong Manso has been involved with clubs such as Asokwa Deportivo, Nkoranza Warriors, and Kenpong FC, among others.

Bofoakwa Tano looks forward to benefitting from his expertise as they strive for success in the Ghana Premier League.