Yaw Boateng Gyan, the board chairman of Bofoakwa Tano, has expressed the club's ambition to clinch the 2023-24 FA Cup title.

The 'Esuo Eyiri Pe Bre' Boys secured a stunning 2-1 victory over FA Cup holders Dreams FC at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday, propelling them into the final.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Yaw Boateng Gyan highlighted the team's optimism about lifting the trophy and representing Bofoakwa Tano in African inter-club competitions.

"We acknowledge God's hand in getting us this far. Our goal is to take home the trophy and perhaps even participate in Africa," said Boateng Gyan.

He continued, "We will undoubtedly cross the river when we arrive, and many Ghanaians will be shocked by the way we will present ourselves."

"Right now, our only goal is to win the FA Cup, and we will accept defeat with grace if it occurs. In the event that we triumph, the Lord will open our path and take us to Africa," he added.

Bofoakwa Tano is set to face Nsoatreman FC in a Bono derby in the final, with both teams vying for the prestigious club title.