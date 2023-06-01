1 hour ago

Dan Owusu, a legendary figure at Bofoakwa Tano, is elated as the club makes its long-awaited return to the Ghana Premier League after more than a decade away from the top flight.

In a thrilling playoff match held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Bofoakwa sealed their promotion by defeating Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regular time, leading to an intense penalty shootout. Bofoakwa emerged triumphant, winning 7-6 in the shootout and securing their place in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Dan Owusu, who enjoyed an illustrious career with Bofoakwa Tano, expressed his joy at the club's qualification for the Ghana Premier League.

"I would like to commend the management, players, and coaching staff for their exceptional work. I also want to thank everyone who prayed for us. I am extremely delighted to witness Bofoakwa's return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years," Owusu said.

He acknowledged the challenges that await the club in the top division, emphasizing that maintaining their status will not be an easy task.

"The Premier Division is a formidable challenge. We have witnessed numerous clubs struggle to retain their status in the league after just one season," Owusu commented.

He highlighted the success of Brong Ahafo-based teams such as Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United, who have managed to sustain their presence in the Ghana Premier League. Owusu urged the management to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to avoid relegation.

“To be honest, the Brong Ahafo teams have dominated the Ghana Premier League. You can make a case for Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, and others who have maintained their status in the league. So, I plead with the management to do things right to prevent ourselves from being relegated."

Bofoakwa Tano will join Heart of Lions and Nations FC in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign as they eagerly anticipate competing at the highest level once again. The return of this historic club to the top flight is a cause for celebration among their dedicated fans and the wider Ghanaian football community.