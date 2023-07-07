51 minutes ago

Bofoakwa Tano, the Ghana Premier League returnees based in Sunyani, have shortlisted three top coaches as potential candidates to lead the club in the upcoming season.

After more than a decade in the Division One League, Bofoakwa Tano successfully gained promotion back to the Ghanaian top-flight.

Fuseini Abubakar, the man who guided the team to secure promotion, is ineligible to be in the dugout for top-flight games as he does not hold a CAF A License certificate.

As a result, the club is in search of a qualified tactician to take charge before the start of the 2023/24 football season.

According to reports from Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Bofoakwa Tano has shortlisted three coaches for the position. The three-man shortlist includes Michael Osei, Bismark Kobi Mensah, and Yaw Acheampong.

Michael Osei, a former assistant coach of the Black Meteors, is currently without a contract at Bibiani Goldstars and is a potential candidate for Bofoakwa Tano's coaching job.

Bismark Kobi Mensah, who recently left Great Olympics and has been replaced by Annor Walker, is also being considered.

Yaw Acheampong, a former Ghana international, has been out of the system for a while after leaving Medeama. He is eager to make a return to the dugout next season and could be a suitable candidate for Bofoakwa Tano.

Bofoakwa Tano is carefully evaluating the shortlisted coaches to make the best selection for their return to the Ghana Premier League.

The appointment of the right coach will be crucial in ensuring a successful campaign and establishing the club's presence in the top-flight competition once again.