2 hours ago

After their thrilling victory over Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup semi-final, Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo has redirected his team's focus towards securing their Ghana Premier League status.

Elijah Addai's heroics in extra time sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over the defending champions, propelling Bofoakwa Tano into the tournament final.

Despite Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu leveling the score to force the game into extra time after Dacosta Abaogye's opener, Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious, setting their sights on league survival.

Currently sitting just one point away from the relegation zone with five matches remaining, the team understands the gravity of the situation.

Their upcoming fixture against Samartex on Saturday, May 18, presents a crucial opportunity to bolster their league position.

Coach Eduafo emphasized the importance of immediate preparations for the league encounter, signaling a proactive approach to securing vital points in the league campaign.

While the MTN FA Cup final looms on the horizon, with Bofoakwa Tano eyeing a potential berth in next season's CAF Confederation Cup, the coach remains steadfast in prioritizing the team's immediate challenge: maintaining their hard-earned status in the Ghana Premier League.

Having recently returned to the top flight after a 16-year absence, Bofoakwa Tano is unequivocal in their ambition to sustain their upward trajectory in Ghanaian football.