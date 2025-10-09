3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has increased its gold reserves to 37.06 tonnes as of September 2025, representing a 21.3% rise since the start of the year.

Data from the central bank shows that Ghana’s gold reserves, which stood at 30.53 tonnes in January 2025, have grown consistently throughout the year — climbing from 36.02 tonnes in August to 37.06 tonnes in September.

The Domestic Gold Purchase Programme has been the main driver of this growth. The initiative is designed to bolster Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves, stabilize the cedi, and strengthen investor confidence by leveraging the country’s natural gold resources.

According to the Bank, the programme plays a crucial role in diversifying Ghana’s reserve assets and reducing exposure to global financial volatility, thereby creating stronger buffers against external shocks.

It also forms part of broader efforts to use Ghana’s gold holdings as a strategic financial tool, enabling the country to secure more affordable financing and improve short-term foreign exchange liquidity, while cutting reliance on external debt markets.