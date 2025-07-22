3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is intensifying its oversight of businesses—particularly in the real estate and private education sectors—that continue to quote prices and demand payments in US dollars, in a renewed push to enforce the legal tender status of the Ghanaian cedi.

Addressing participants at the UPSA Law School Banking Roundtable, BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama described the growing use of foreign currency in local transactions as an "economic distortion" that undermines national monetary policy and violates Ghana’s Bank of Ghana Act (Act 612).

“The use of foreign currency in everyday domestic transactions is not only illegal; it signals a loss of confidence in the cedi,” Dr. Asiama stated.

Despite the cedi appreciating by over 42 percent against the US dollar this year—supported by tighter monetary policy, stronger trade performance, and increased reserves—the Governor cautioned that these gains could be eroded by behavioural and institutional resistance to cedi usage.

Dr. Asiama labelled real estate, private education, and vehicle import businesses as priority enforcement zones, citing frequent violations involving foreign currency pricing.

“A disturbing trend persists: a growing number of businesses are quoting and accepting payments in US dollars, which is both unlawful and undermines trust in our national currency,” he warned.

He urged Ghanaians to embrace a culture of “currency patriotism,” drawing comparisons to countries like Kenya and South Africa, where demanding foreign currency for local transactions is both legally and socially unacceptable.

The central bank is working with the Ghana Revenue Authority, law enforcement, and other regulatory bodies to identify and prosecute offenders. Circulars have already been issued to regulated institutions, and stricter compliance measures are expected in the coming months.

While no new penalties were announced, the Governor’s comments signaled a more aggressive enforcement regime on the horizon.

To complement enforcement, the BoG is promoting digital cedi transactions by expanding access to cedi-based digital payment systems. The bank is also piloting the eCedi, a central bank digital currency, and strengthening regulations around fintech and virtual assets to ensure they support—not sideline—monetary policy.

“We must reverse this culture,” Dr. Asiama said. “The strength of a currency ultimately depends on the confidence of the people who use it.”

The Governor’s remarks come amid Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery. Inflation fell to 13.7 percent in June 2025, down from a peak of 54.1 percent in late 2022, while gross international reserves rose to over US$11 billion, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover.

Still, Dr. Asiama emphasized that legal tender status alone is not enough to sustain the cedi’s strength—public confidence and widespread usage remain key to long-term stability.