BoG denies political links with X content creators after meeting

By Prince Antwi May 4, 2026

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has explained that its recent engagement with a group of content creators on X (formerly Twitter) was aimed at addressing concerns over delays in the receipt of funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 4, 2026, the central bank clarified that the meeting, held on April 22, was purely in response to operational challenges raised by the content creators.

“We state categorically that this group has no political affiliation. They engaged the Bank solely as concerned content creators seeking a practical resolution to a legitimate issue,” the statement said.

The clarification follows allegations that the Bank had provided funds to the content creators to defend losses reported in its 2025 financial statements.

The BoG dismissed the claims and emphasised that the engagement was focused on resolving delays in processing payments, particularly those classified as export proceeds.

According to the Bank, it is taking the concerns seriously and has begun implementing measures to reduce turnaround times for receiving such funds.

“We clarify that the funds in question are classified as export proceeds,” the statement noted.

The Bank of Ghana added that it is working with relevant stakeholders to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure a smoother and more efficient process for legitimate beneficiaries.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to supporting innovation and digital participation.

“The Bank remains committed to creating an enabling financial environment that supports innovation, digital earnings, and Ghanaians participating in the global digital economy,” the statement added.

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