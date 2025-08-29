11 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has officially classified Digital Credit Services as a Non-Bank Financial Service under the First Schedule of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Act, 2008 (Act 774).

The move, announced in a notice dated August 29, 2025, is part of the central bank’s ongoing efforts to expand access to financial services and promote greater financial inclusion.

The BoG, however, stressed that the designation does not amount to automatic authorization or licensing of entities currently operating digital credit schemes.

According to the regulator, a comprehensive directive detailing licensing requirements, operational standards, and compliance obligations for digital credit providers will be issued soon.

The Bank further urged all stakeholders—especially institutions engaged in digital credit—to take note of the development and prepare to align their operations with the forthcoming guidelines.