5 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is accelerating efforts to establish a regulatory framework for Non-Interest Banking and Finance (NIBF) as part of its drive to build a more inclusive financial system.

This was disclosed at a stakeholder engagement held with representatives from Christian and Muslim faith groups, aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration on the rollout of non-interest-based financial models in Ghana.

Representing the Governor, Advisor to the Bank, Professor John Gatsi, underscored the potential of NIBF to enhance financial inclusion and expand economic opportunities.

“This initiative will widen access to financial services, ensure fairness, and give consumers a broader range of options without discrimination,” he stated.

Prof. Gatsi explained that the framework will be aligned with international regulatory standards and sound governance principles. He added that the Bank of Ghana is exploring a—allowing non-interest banking to operate both as windows within existing conventional banks and as standalone institutions.

Faith leaders at the meeting commended the central bank for involving them in the consultative process and noted that the initiative reflects sensitivity to ethical and religious values in financial policymaking.

The move is part of BoG’s broader agenda to modernize Ghana’s financial sector, promote inclusivity, and provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of diverse communities.