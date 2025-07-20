6 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is developing a comprehensive regulatory framework to support the introduction and growth of Non-Interest Banking and Finance (NIBF) in the country, as part of efforts to diversify and deepen Ghana’s financial sector.

This was disclosed by Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, an advisor to the central bank, during the opening of a capacity-building workshop for selected media practitioners in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

Non-Interest Banking, often associated with Islamic finance, operates in accordance with Shariah law, which prohibits activities involving excessive uncertainty (gharar) and investments in sectors such as alcohol, gambling, and pork-related businesses.

According to Professor Gatsi, the BoG is engaging extensively with key stakeholders—including academic institutions, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other professional bodies—to shape the formulation of the regulatory framework. The central bank has also sought input from financial institutions and capital market players in Nigeria, as well as Western, regional, and Asian markets, to draw on global best practices.

The one-day workshop, organised by the BoG, brought together around 30 senior journalists with the aim of equipping them to educate the public on the concept, benefits, and opportunities of Non-Interest Banking, while also dispelling misconceptions.

Professor Gatsi stressed that the introduction of NIBF would broaden access to finance, promote ethical investment, and offer new avenues for infrastructure and business development. He noted that the BoG is committed to collaborating with stakeholders including the insurance sector, capital markets, and the real sector to foster a sound financial ecosystem that supports economic growth.

“The NIBF will soon create expanded opportunities across banking, capital markets, and insurance. It will provide diversified sources of funding for infrastructure and business development,” he said.

He highlighted that Non-Interest Banks are commercial institutions that contribute meaningfully to the economy by promoting financial inclusion, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and adhering to ethical standards including environmental protection.

The introduction of NIBF, Professor Gatsi added, is expected to help finance large-scale infrastructure projects, enhance socio-economic activities, and stimulate economic growth. It will also support the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, promote risk-sharing in financial transactions, and encourage trade and export development.

Ismail Adam, Head of the BoG’s Banking Supervision Department, also addressed the forum, noting that global NIBF assets have surpassed $5 trillion. He called on the media to play a vital role in public education to ensure widespread understanding and acceptance of the concept in Ghana.

Earlier, Dominic Hlordzi, General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), commended the BoG for its ongoing collaboration with the media in promoting inclusive banking. He urged the central bank to expand the training programme to benefit more journalists across the country.

The initiative marks a significant step toward integrating Non-Interest Finance into Ghana’s mainstream banking system, providing new opportunities for economic development, ethical investing, and financial inclusion.