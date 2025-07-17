3 hours ago

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has initiated discussions with the Chamber of Digital Assets and Blockchain Innovation Ghana (CDABI-GH) as part of ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for virtual assets in the country.

The engagement took place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at The Bank Square, bringing together senior officials from the Central Bank and a delegation from CDABI-GH. The meeting served as a platform to explore avenues for collaboration and stakeholder engagement in Ghana’s rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

In his remarks, Dr. Asiama congratulated the Chamber on its establishment and underscored the BoG’s commitment to fostering innovation within a secure financial environment.

“We are committed to creating a regulatory ecosystem that enables innovation while safeguarding the integrity of the financial system. The voice of industry players like yours is vital, and we look forward to ongoing engagement,” the Governor stated.

He also outlined key components of the Bank’s regulatory roadmap, which includes a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration initiative, the launch of a limited regulatory sandbox, and extensive stakeholder consultations on a draft Virtual Assets Bill and accompanying regulations.

Dr. Asiama assured CDABI-GH of its inclusion in all upcoming stakeholder forums and reaffirmed the Bank’s objective to finalise the regulatory framework for virtual assets by September 2025.

The Chamber welcomed the Central Bank’s collaborative approach and commended its efforts to engage with industry stakeholders early in the regulatory process.

“We appreciate the Bank’s forward-looking stance and are committed to supporting responsible innovation. Our aim is to help build a secure, ethical, and sustainable digital asset ecosystem in Ghana,” a CDABI-GH spokesperson noted.

The meeting marks a significant step towards inclusive regulation in Ghana’s fintech and digital asset space, reinforcing the importance of public-private collaboration in shaping the future of finance.