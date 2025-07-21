The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has dismissed claims of a shortage of U.S. dollars in the country, assuring that it has sufficient reserves to meet the foreign exchange needs of commercial banks and businesses.

This follows rising concerns from both traders and individuals who have reported difficulties in accessing funds from their Foreign Currency Accounts. Some commercial banks have reportedly struggled to meet withdrawal and transfer requests, fueling speculation about a dollar shortage.

However, sources close to the central bank told JoyBusiness that the perceived scarcity is largely due to strict enforcement of foreign exchange laws, not an actual shortfall in supply. They explained that all forex transactions must be backed by proper documentation, in line with regulatory requirements.

“Last week, someone complained about delays in a forex transfer. We investigated and found that the person had failed to submit adequate documentation,” a senior BoG official said. “The Bank of Ghana is committed to prudent management of the country’s foreign reserves, and this includes ensuring that all withdrawals and transfers comply with the law.”

The official emphasised that commercial banks are mandated to follow the same guidelines and will not process forex transactions that lack the appropriate supporting documents.

Background and GUTA Concerns

The issue gained national attention after Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), raised it during a Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting. He highlighted difficulties traders were facing in accessing forex through commercial banks.

GUTA later issued a press statement confirming it had met with the Bank of Ghana, which assured the association that there was enough foreign exchange available to support legitimate trade needs. The central bank also promised to engage commercial banks to investigate and resolve the root cause of the complaints.

GUTA, in turn, urged its members and the wider business community to remain calm while the issue is being addressed.

Banking Sector Response

John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks, also acknowledged the concerns and revealed that the Association has launched its own probe into the matter.

Speaking on PM Express Business Edition, Mr. Awuah indicated that findings from the investigation would be made public in the following week. He, however, cautioned against large cash withdrawals in foreign currency, especially over the counter.

“We must remember that the U.S. dollar is not our local currency. Any attempt to withdraw large amounts must be well justified,” he said.

He added that commercial banks are well-positioned to facilitate international transactions through proper banking channels and reiterated that physical cash withdrawals should be minimized.

“In places like Côte d’Ivoire, it’s not possible to just walk in and withdraw US$2,000 in cash,” Mr. Awuah noted.