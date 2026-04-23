BoG engages Ghanaian X content creators over digital earnings and payment concerns

By Prince Antwi April 23, 2026

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has held a meeting with Ghanaian content creators on the X platform at the Bank’s headquarters, Bank Square, to address concerns relating to digital platform payouts.

The engagement on Wednesday, April 21, followed a statement issued by the Bank on April 20, 2026, in response to concerns raised by creators about challenges in receiving earnings from international digital platforms.

Dr Asiama assured the creators that the Bank values their work, comparing it to key national export sectors.

“The Bank places a premium on your work, just like the export of cocoa,” he said, adding that the central bank is committed to supporting their activities.

He further assured them of the Bank’s readiness to assist in resolving payout-related challenges.

“Therefore, if you have any issues with your payouts, we are ready to help. We are making ourselves accessible so that we resolve all the issues that you have,” he stated.

The Governor also encouraged the creators to form a structured association to facilitate better engagement and faster resolution of issues.

“We are interested in what you are doing and will do everything to facilitate your work,” he added.

Under Ghana’s existing foreign exchange regulations, earnings from exported services may be received through Foreign Exchange Accounts held with licensed banks in Ghana or credited to Ghana Cedi accounts, provided all transactions comply with regulatory requirements.

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Prince Antwi
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