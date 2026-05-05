BoG explains 2025 losses, says financial results reflect policy costs not distress

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has clarified that its financial statements differ fundamentally from those of commercial institutions, stressing that central banks are not profit-driven entities but are mandated to deliver public policy outcomes.

According to the central bank, its core responsibilities include maintaining price stability, ensuring financial system stability, and managing the country’s external reserves. As such, its financial statements should be interpreted as a record of the costs associated with policy operations rather than a measure of commercial performance.

In its Frequently Asked Questions on the 2025 financial statements, the BoG noted that central banks can record financial losses even in periods when they successfully achieve their policy objectives.

It cited global peers such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia, all of which have reported significant losses in recent years due to similar monetary policy actions.

The Bank explained that its 2025 financial results reflect the impact of policy interventions undertaken during the year and do not indicate cash losses, depletion of reserves, or institutional distress.

It added that its negative equity position, which widened in 2025, is a cumulative accounting outcome from previous years and does not affect its ability to conduct monetary policy.

The BoG expressed optimism that its financial position will improve as inflation continues to decline and policy rates are gradually normalised, which is expected to reduce the cost of open market operations.

It also indicated that with the cedi having adjusted significantly and market conditions stabilising, exchange rate movements are likely to be more contained, thereby reducing revaluation effects on its balance sheet.

Additionally, the Bank noted that the transition to the Ghana Gold Board’s Reserve Accumulation Programme (GANRAP) is expected to help moderate the cost of reserve accumulation.

For the 2025 financial year, the BoG reported an operating loss of GH¢15.63 billion and an Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) loss of GH¢19.32 billion. The operating loss was largely driven by the cost of open market operations used to manage excess liquidity, as well as expenses related to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

The OCI loss, the Bank explained, was mainly due to the appreciation of the cedi, which reduced the cedi value of its foreign currency reserves. Its negative equity position widened from GH¢61.32 billion at the beginning of the year to GH¢96.28 billion by year-end.

Despite these losses, the BoG highlighted significant improvements in key macroeconomic indicators. Inflation declined sharply from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 5.4 percent in December 2025, and further to 3.2 percent by March 2026.

The cedi appreciated by 40.7 percent against the US dollar, while gross international reserves increased from US$9.11 billion to US$13.83 billion.

Public debt also declined from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent of GDP, while real private sector credit growth rebounded from negative levels in 2024 to 13.1 percent in December 2025 and 19.93 percent by March 2026.

The Bank emphasised that while the financial costs of its policy actions are reflected on its balance sheet, the broader economic benefits are evident in lower inflation, a more stable currency and improved credit conditions.