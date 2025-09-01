3 hours ago

he investment price of the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) gold coins has continued its upward trend, a development linked to the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

The Central Bank introduced the gold coins as part of measures to curb the hoarding of foreign currency, absorb excess liquidity, and reinforce the cedi’s stability against major trading currencies.

As of Monday, September 1, 2025, the BoG announced the following updated prices:



0.25 oz coin – GH¢10,959.10



0.50 oz coin – GH¢21,158.64



1.00 oz coin – GH¢41,605.28

The gold coins, available in quarter-ounce, half-ounce, and one-ounce denominations, can be purchased through commercial banks nationwide.