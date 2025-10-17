3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has expressed confidence that Ghana will successfully exit its current programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next year, following steady progress in meeting key performance targets and implementing structural reforms.

Speaking during an interaction with Abebe Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, at the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., Dr. Asiama said Ghana’s economic recovery efforts are yielding tangible results. The discussion formed part of the IMF’s “Governor Talks Series,” which spotlighted Ghana’s macroeconomic turnaround amid global and domestic challenges.

“We are ahead of most of the targets and benchmarks under the IMF programme,” Dr. Asiama said. “When this administration took over, there were doubts about whether we could sustain the programme. But the current developments show that we have delivered and turned things around.”

His comments come amid speculation that Ghana might seek an extension of the IMF-supported Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme to maintain investor confidence. Dr. Asiama, however, assured that the country remains firmly on track to conclude the programme as scheduled in May 2026.

The Governor commended the IMF for its continued support, noting that the partnership has strengthened the central bank’s operational and policy framework. “The current ECF programme has introduced several structural reforms that have enhanced the Bank of Ghana’s operational capacity and the effectiveness of our monetary policy,” he said.

Since the IMF programme began in 2023, Ghana has received over US$2 billion in disbursements aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and supporting growth.

Economic Recovery Efforts

Dr. Asiama outlined a series of measures taken to stabilise the economy after the country faced surging inflation and fiscal imbalances in 2023 and 2024.

“We inherited an economy burdened with high inflation, and tackling that was our top priority,” he explained. “The Bank of Ghana acted swiftly by tightening monetary policy and strengthening liquidity management.”

He revealed that these interventions have paid off, with inflation declining to 9.4 percent as of September 2025, within the central bank’s target band.

“Our policies going forward will be data-driven and responsive to economic conditions,” Dr. Asiama said. “The challenge now is to consolidate the gains and sustain price stability through prudent monetary and exchange rate management.”

The Governor also credited the Gold for Reserves initiative with helping to rebuild the nation’s foreign reserves and enhance confidence in the cedi.

Exchange Rate Management

Dr. Asiama announced that the central bank, in collaboration with the IMF, has introduced a new foreign exchange operations framework to improve transparency, manage FX flows, and minimise volatility in the market.

“As these framework changes take effect, they will bring greater transparency to our foreign exchange operations and help smooth fluctuations in the market,” he stated.

Dr. Asiama reaffirmed the BoG’s commitment to maintaining stability, rebuilding reserves, and fostering a resilient monetary system that can withstand both domestic and external shocks.

“Ultimately, our goal is to exit the IMF programme with a stronger, more self-reliant economy—one that is anchored on sound monetary discipline, sustainable fiscal management, and a stable financial system,” he concluded.