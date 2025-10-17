2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has dismissed claims that the central bank is overreaching in its management of the foreign exchange market, insisting that its interventions are measured, transparent, and consistent with Ghana’s flexible exchange rate framework.

Speaking at the IMF–World Bank Governor Talk Series in Washington, D.C., Dr. Asiama explained that the Bank’s role is not to fix the cedi’s value but to smoothen excessive volatility during periods of abnormal market stress.

“The framework that we have is a flexible exchange rate management framework. Essentially, what we do is smoothen excessive volatilities,” he said.

Responding to concerns about the scale of BoG’s recent market actions, Dr. Asiama clarified that the central bank only stepped in when exceptional foreign exchange pressures emerged between the second and third quarters of 2025.

He revealed that during that period, Ghana made several large, one-off foreign payments, including billions of U.S. dollars to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and domestic bondholders who exited their positions amid the cedi’s rapid appreciation.

At the same time, remittance inflows slowed, tightening liquidity in the interbank foreign exchange market and creating temporary imbalances.

“In the mix of that, the central bank had to step in. The interbank FX market had dried up, so the central bank had to provide that support,” Dr. Asiama explained.

He noted that conditions in the forex market have since stabilised, aided by a new directive requiring mining companies to channel all foreign exchange inflows through commercial banks — a move that is already boosting supply and improving transparency.

“We do not over-support the market at all. What we seek to do is limit volatility to ensure smooth dynamics in the market, and that is the framework we will maintain going forward,” Dr. Asiama affirmed.

The BoG Governor’s remarks come amid renewed public debate over the central bank’s role in the foreign exchange market, with analysts praising its cautious approach in managing liquidity and protecting the cedi’s stability while allowing market forces to function freely.